MORRISDALE — Questions arose from two Morris Township Supervisors during a recent meeting regarding how the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris operates, as well as what its bylaws are.
Vice Chairman Josiah Jones said he did some research as far as what the job description is for Vic Couturiaux at MATTOM, as he and wife Theresa are employed there.
“I asked for job descriptions and I eventually asked for salary information as well,” Jones said. “Vic always says that he’s saving the township and its residents money.”
Jones said bylaws require job descriptions and it’s also public information. Jones then said Theresa Couturiaux told Jones via email on Jan. 5 that she’d send job descriptions the following day — but he did not receive them.
On Feb. 2, Jones said he received a letter from the MATTOM board stating they would like the supervisors to attend the next MATTOM meeting scheduled Feb. 18 to request the information there.
Jones said he followed up with an email stating, “I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to ask for job descriptions and salary information.”
Prior to the meeting, Jones said he was provided pay/salary information, stating Theresa Couturiaux earns $19.63 per hour as secretary and Vic Couturiaux — without a job title — has a salary of $30,118.40.
“If he doesn’t do anything — and I’m not saying that he does or doesn’t because I’m not a part of that board, I don’t know how you’re saving people money by having a salary position there,” Jones said. “I could see an hourly wage where you’re getting paid every time he’s doing something. But if you don’t do anything for a week or two weeks or a month, you’re getting paid. I don’t know how that’s saving money.”
Jones also said he felt they didn’t reappoint Vic Couturiaux to his MATTOM seat because as the worker there, he felt it was a “conflict of interest” to where he would also likely be voted as the chairman there.
“It was almost a guaranteed that he was going to be the chairman again,” Jones said. “I see a conflict of interest there when the chairman — he’s also the worker and his wife works there. It’s a conflict of interest. It doesn’t smell right.”
Jones said he’s fine with attending a MATTOM meeting, as Chairman James Williams said he’d be fine with considering to attend as well.
Jones also took offense to Supervisor John Saggese, who is also on the MATTOM board.
“We have a supervisor on (the MATTOM) board that’s allowed the authority to do whatever it wants,” Jones said of Saggese.
As far as the hourly/salary debate, Saggese said Vic Couturiaux’s position is 24/7/365, stating if you check with other sewer authorities, Vic Couturiaux is one of the lower paid workers.
“I’ve seen his wife and him work together,” Saggese said. “If anybody out there wants to go out there with hip boots on at 2 o’clock in the morning on a winter morning or anytime and get down in that hole with whatever’s in there — and you know what’s in there ... If someone wants to do that for $30,000 anytime (there’s an issue), go ahead and crawl down there.”
Saggese said if you can find someone cheaper to find them, stating, “See if everything runs as smooth as it has since 1995.”
“What’s the hurt of (Jones and Williams) coming to the authority meeting and everything will be laid out on the table?” Saggese asked. “You can see exactly (what’s going on).”
Originally Jones said when they asked for MATTOM bylaws last year and they couldn’t be found, he said Wednesday’s email stated they do have them but they’ve been amended numerous times. Saggese also said this, while also stating MATTOM is technically a separate entity from the township.
“The only power (the supervisors) have at the present time is putting in the (board) members,” Saggese said. “Once (the board member) is in there, the sewage authority (board) runs it by themselves. There’s nothing you can say to change it. You can give it your opinion but you can’t change a thing other than the people (on the board).”
After the supervisors’ discussion, Vic Couturiaux said in terms of the bylaws, he supplied them whenever Jones first became a supervisor.
“I’m going to guess that if you have a set of bylaws for the authority that are signed, then you have the only set,” Vic Couturiaux said.
Vic Couturiaux said the only set they have found was ones that were made in 1989 but they were never actually signed. However if they are official, literally everything has been changed since that original date — using the example of meetings were supposed to take place on Wednesdays and Vic Couturiaux stated they’ve been on Thursdays since he began in 1995.
As far as a title for himself, Vic Couturiaux stated he is the “operator.”
“My (Department of Environmental Protection) certification to operate the sewer system says I’m the operator,” Vic Couturiaux said.
Vic Couturiaux also reiterated Saggese’s comments that MATTOM is a separate entity from the township and one of the only things the MATTOM board does — according to the bylaws, whether they are indeed legitimate or not — is it “decides the duties of the employees.”
For the salaries, Vic Couturiaux said his position is essentially a full-time job as he’s the only person called upon when something is wrong.
“I am the one that answers to the state of Pennsylvania for an issue there 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Vic Couturiaux said. “To me, a salary for that ... you don’t have a week without (something) happening there. It’s daily. Sometimes it’s multiple times a day.”
Vic Couturiaux said salary instead of hourly is a “happy medium” in that it would take a lot lesser wage to fix something during the day as it would on, for instance, a 3 a.m. call in snowy weather.
“There’s nobody that has an operator’s license that only makes $30,000 a year,” Vic Couturiaux said. “The other thing that (Jones) did not point out is that either one of those positions, there is no health care or benefits. Absolutely none at all — no vacation time, no holiday pay. There is nothing but that simple salary, which is obviously a gross pay.”
Williams asked if having an operator is required by DEP, to which Vic Couturiaux said it’s required because MATTOM owns pump stations.
“You have no choice but to have an operator hired,” Vic Couturiaux said.
Williams said MATTOM then needs to figure out what the authority bylaws are and then a copy needs to be given to the township. Vic Couturiaux said he can’t make the five MATTOM board members decide anything — and neither can the supervisors — but the requests can be made.
Williams said regardless, matters like bylaws need to be in order once the Couturiauxs are no longer there in the future and again asked what the issue was in finding amendments and compiling bylaws. Vic Couturiaux said as a “lame duck board member,” his operator duties are not part of fulfilling that request but rather the board as a whole.
“Ok, so you’re the wrong person to talk to this about, so let’s move on,” Williams responded.