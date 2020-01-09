MORRISDALE — An answer was given in October about the possibility of the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris sharing the township building — which ended up being a no at the time. But with a new board in place for 2020, the question was brought up once again at Monday night’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting.
MATTOM Chairman Vic Couturiaux said since Josiah Jones is the newest supervisor, he’d like a concrete answer on whether or not MATTOM could move into the township building.
Last year, discussion was held regarding the sewer authority having its office where the former Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department office was because MATTOM tore down its old building — the former Allport Community Center — in April 2014. MATTOM has been conducting its business out of a rented job trailer on that site since.
The authority had hoped to construct a new building at the same site, but previous estimates had MATTOM spending anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 for the building.
In October, Chairman James Williams and former Supervisor Richard “Tony” O’Dell voted against having MATTOM moving in, with Supervisor John Saggese — who is also a MATTOM board member — voting in favor of the move.
“Are we definitely never moving in here?” Couturiaux asked, while also stating he didn’t expect an answer on Monday evening. “Here would be why I’m asking this — I need to start making plans to move forward up where we’re at.”
Couturiaux said he would like to have an answer by next month’s supervisors meeting.
“I think that’s a reasonable request to give you a month to figure that out,” Couturiaux said. “Can you do that? I’m not saying you need to let us move in in a month.”
“I think we can give you a definite answer at next month’s meeting,” Williams responded.
Jones said they would have to talk about the situation before an official answer is given.
“I’m open to it,” Jones said. “I think it’s a possibility.”
Couturiaux said he feels the move “is the best thing for everybody that’s involved.”
“We took a lot of heat over (attempting to build) a building that a lot of the public said we needed to come down here and combine efforts with you guys,” Couturiaux said.