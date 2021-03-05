MORRISDALE — At February’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting, supervisors held a discussion about the possibility of acquiring dilapidated township properties — as it was agreed upon to research the matter further.
Vice Chairman Josiah Jones gave the results of that research at Wednesday’s supervisors meeting.
“There are 27 properties out there and we’ve narrowed them down to seven,” Jones said.
Those seven properties, Jones said, are being looked at to see if there are any liens on them and feels acquiring the properties would be relatively inexpensive to do.
“It’s definitely worth it,” Jones said. “Some of these houses are right on (state Route) 53 that you see everyday when you drive by.”
Jones said he’s lived in the township for 41 years and estimates some of the properties have had vacant homes on them for 30 years.
Jones also reiterated in order to purchase the properties, they would not be doing this on township funds alone.
“We would try and find grant money to help us take care of them,” Jones said. “We would have to foot the bill initially, but then once it’s down, we would just get reimbursed ... There shouldn’t be any money coming out of our pocket.”
The township would then sell the vacant properties to those interested in purchasing them. However, Jones said he thinks there may be a stipulation with grants where they may have to resell the properties for what the township buys them for, but they will look to see if that’s a fact.
“We won’t be out of any money here,” Jones said. “We probably won’t gain any, but we won’t be out of money.”