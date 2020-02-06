MORRISDALE — At last month’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting, the question of whether the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris was able to move into the township building was posed by MATTOM Chairman Vic Couturiaux.
Supervisors said at the time they would be able to answer that question at the February meeting.
On Thursday, supervisors declined MATTOM’s request.
Previously, the former board of supervisors rejected the idea as it was previously explored to have MATTOM move in to the old Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department office. Couturiaux then asked the new board in January to review the matter once again so they could get a definite answer in February.
When asked by a resident if they had come to a decision, Chairman James Williams said the issue at the moment is the police department items are still currently in the building. Morris-Cooper Regional Police has not had a police officer since February 2018.
“We can’t just move that stuff outside and put it somewhere,” Williams said. “It sounds like you can, but it’s not that easy.”
Evidence from prior cases would be deemed as “tampering,” according to Supervisor Josiah Jones. When asked if there is a place for the police department items to be moved, Williams said that would be a question for the full Morris-Cooper Regional Police Commission board, which consists of all six supervisors from Morris and Cooper townships.
“That has to be decided by the police commission and not by the individual supervisors,” Williams said. “I mean, I can’t answer that honestly myself.”
Williams said that meeting will take place on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Morris Township building.
A resident then asked what the official answer would be, and Williams said not being able to currently move the police items “kind of did answer the question.”
“The answer to that would be there’s still evidence in that room and we can’t move that,” Williams said. “As supervisors, we cannot move that.”