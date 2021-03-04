MORRISDALE — A first step was taken in construction of a new bridge on Colorado Road at Wednesday’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting.
Supervisors awarded an $81,262 bid to U.S. Bridge for construction supplies needed for the new span.
The bridge bids were broken up into two — materials and actual construction — the latter of which was just put out to bid recently.
For materials, U.S. Bridge was the only company to submit a bid, but gave two options.
Chairman James Williams said one option was for a “nail laminated timber deck” that totaled $62,165. The other option was for a “galvanized steel open grid (grate) deck” bridge at $81,262.
“PennDOT basically said an open grate bridge would be faster (to complete) and it would be better for the long haul,” Williams said.
The bridge would need to be washed. Williams said the fire company could go down and spray it from salt collected over the winter months once it’s installed.
“It’s a lot easier to maintain and a lot better for maintenance service,” Williams said.
Williams said the one downfall of the open grate bridge would would be that it would create more noise when a vehicle traveled over it.
“But it’s such a short bridge and the speed limit is such a low amount that there really shouldn’t be (excessive noise),” Williams said.
Prior to opening the bid, Williams said he and Supervisor John Saggese met with PennDOT representatives last month and were told that the state, through a program, would be able to reimburse the township 80 percent of the total spending after everything is completed.
The township also received a grant from Clearfield County for $32,000, which Williams said would be applied to that total after the 80 percent is paid off.
“This is bridge is liable to cost us next to zero dollars to put in,” Williams said, stating the stipulation for the funding is it must be completed by June 30.
Williams said he’d suggest to go with the open grate due to it being better in the long run and they have the grant money to go with the more expensive option. Vice Chairman Josiah Jones and Saggese agreed, as it was unanimously approved for the open grate bridge.