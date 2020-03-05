MORRISDALE — Morris Township Planning Commission has a full board now that a new member was appointed at Wednesday’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting.
Chairman James Williams said they received one letter of interest for the open seat formerly held by Sharon Clark, who submitted a letter of resignation during the Feb. 5 supervisors meeting.
“We have a letter from Dave Mulhollem requesting to be placed on the planning commission board,” Williams said.
Supervisor John Saggese said he’d rather see Vic Couturiaux appointed to the board. Couturiaux had turned in a letter of interest in February as there was another vacancy. However at that time, Williams and Supervisor Josiah Jones voted to appoint Daisy Eyerly to the seat.
“The fact that Vic already had his name in at the (February) meeting, you’d think you would give it to him ahead of this guy because he already had his name in prior,” Saggese said.
Saggese, as he mentioned at February’s meeting, stated Couturiaux is also the chairman of the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris and would be able to answer any sewage questions on the spot.
Saggese made a motion to appoint Couturiaux to the position but the motion died for a lack of a second. Jones then made a motion to appoint Mulhollem and it was seconded by Williams. Saggese abstained from the vote.