MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors held its reorganization meeting Monday evening as a new supervisor started his six-year term.
Josiah Jones joined fellow supervisors James Williams and John Saggese on the board for 2020 and beyond.
Williams was voted as chairman for 2020, taking the place of Saggese who was chairman the year prior. Jones will take over as vice chairman — a spot held by Williams in 2019.
Meeting dates and times will change for 2020. Previously, the supervisors had held its meetings on the first Thursday of the month for many years, with the last few taking place at 6:30 p.m.
This year, meetings will be on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. but with a few exceptions: the January regular meeting was held after the reorganization portion, May’s meeting will be on May 13 and August’s meeting is slated for Aug. 12.
Resident Vic Couturiuax asked what was the reason for the change in dates.
“It’s to benefit Josiah a little easier,” Williams said.
“With my full-time job, I’m sometimes leaving town on Thursdays,” Jones said. “It was a real big surprise when I brought it up (and others were ok with it). So it’s working out for all of us.”
In regard to the May and August dates being on the second Wednesday of the month, Williams said they were changed due to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention and the Clearfield County Fair, respectively.
Others retained at the same positions as 2019 include Patti Moore as permanent secretary/treasurer and Dan Nelson as the township’s solicitor. Williams will then be the roadmaster and road crew will be Patrick Demchak and Bryan Beish. GeoTech Engineering will also be the engineer.