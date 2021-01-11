MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors recently gave an update on a township bridge that has been closed since September.
Vice Chairman Josiah Jones said the Colorado Road bridge in Munson has a cost estimate of $250,000 to be replaced.
“We submitted a grant to the county to help us,” Jones said. “Currently they have $133,000 available, so we’re going to try and get a major chunk out of that.”
Jones said the Clearfield County Commissioners are aware of the township’s issue and said, “We’ll see where that goes.”
Chairman James Williams said while the cost estimate is $250,000, it needs to be replaced “as soon as possible.” In September, the township received a structural inspection report from the state that suggested the six-ton weight limit that was on the bridge should be reduced to four or even three tons.
“We’re going to do whatever we have to do as the township to get that bridge reopened in the most timely fashion,” Williams said.
Williams said with the cost estimate being completed and with grants submitted, the next step would be for the supervisors to approve getting the project out for bid.
“We can get final numbers toward a contract,” Williams said. “Then once the contract is awarded, then basically we’ll move forward on a construction date and an ending date.”
Williams said for those along the route, he knows “It’s been a tremendous thorn in everybody’s side” not being able to use the bridge.
“That’s a tough bridge to not have access to — especially in the winter months,” Williams said.
Williams said crews have been doing more than they normally would on Lowes Hill Road — which is where people must go to access Colorado Road now.
“We’re closing in on having a start date and an end date,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can get this construction under way in the early spring and by the middle of summer, we can be completed and reopened with our first brand new bridge.”