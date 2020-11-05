MORRISDALE — Morris Township residents have enjoyed a real estate tax at zero mills for many years. That’s about to change because Morris Township Supervisors approved a tax rate hike of three mills on Wednesday.
Supervisors passed the measure by a 2-1 vote.
Chairman James Williams said they held a budget workshop recently and came to the conclusion that millage would help improve the township, specifically when it comes to road projects.
“Nobody wants millage and I realize that,” Williams said. “Millage is very cheap compared to what it could be. So we need to start raising our account far enough up so that we can actually do some paving projects.”
Williams said they threw out a paving project last year because the bids came in at $137,000 and they could not afford it.
“Three mills is what we proposed at the budget workshop,” Williams said.
Supervisor Josiah Jones said putting millage on is “the last thing we wanted to do.” However, in reaching out to the state with grants, Jones said they were relayed that the township “isn’t even helping ourselves” with zero mills.
“That’s actually a true thing — that’s what they say to you,” Jones said. “So they don’t even look at your grant because you haven’t even tried to help yourself out with millage.”
Jones said the township received a conservation grant two years ago, but found they couldn’t come close to matching funds that the grant provided.
“We’re in a position now where we desperately need some extra funding,” Jones said. “We used to get some royalties every year from the coal companies and Marcellus Shale. We still get some, but it’s nothing like it used to be. Those numbers continue to plummet.”
Jones said Clearfield County charges a household 25 mills, for which the township receives $4,500 in liquid fuels in return — and West Branch Area School District charges 101.8 mills.
Jones said with three mills, the township would get back $45,000 that it could use to buy new equipment “that we desperately need” or to do the aforementioned paving projects — which would help to be able to match potential grant amounts.
“It’s not like we’re just taking the money to take it,” Jones said.
Jones cited they are currently looking into three potential grants at the moment where those extra funds could be utilized.
“We’re trying to do what we can and do the best we can for the township,” Jones said.
When asked what it would cost residents with the increase, Jones said residents can access the Clearfield County GIS portion of the county website to see what property is assessed at and can make the calculations as to what that may be. For instance, if a property is valued at $10,000, the owner would then pay $10 per mill — or $30 total — because you would divide the property value by 1,000 to get the number.
Supervisor John Saggese said he didn’t agree with the millage as there are many on fixed incomes. Williams said when you look at some properties and residents are paying $20 or so for the three mills, he didn’t think it would hurt much.
“If your money is so tight that you cannot spend $20, you probably need to re-evaluate some other things. There’s others things (that you can go without) for a very small amount of millage,” Williams said.
Saggese cited an instance where the township went with a higher bid for a particular issue that cost $1,100 more than the lowest bid.
“You’re wasting money and now you’re putting it on the people,” Saggese said.
When asked if the money would be for the Morris Township Fire Company, Williams said that is not the case and the amount of township money allocated to the fire company has not changed.
Williams and Jones voted to approve the three mills, while Saggese voted against the measure.