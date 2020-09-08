MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors tabled advertising a new driveway ordinance at its recent meeting.
Solicitor Dan Nelson said the ordinance was “a little more than what I first thought it was in terms of its reach and its impact, both present and the future of potential property owners.”
Nelson said it would affect any private owners and driveway owners, or “any individual taking a lane on their land and essentially connecting to a public road.”
“You can’t connect to a public road until you have that permit that’s been inspected and approved by the (township) roadmaster in some form,” Nelson said.
Nelson said that would also include letting the township know what material will be used and its structure.
“So if you’re building a new road, we’re going to ask you for plans,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he essentially calls the driveway ordinance “Highway Occupancy Jr.” in that the township would be “walking in many ways, the same way that PennDOT controls their highway occupancy.”
Permits could then be revoked should requirements not be met.
The proposed driveway ordinance also deals with stormwater and should a current driveway owner need to replace a pipe, the township would then request information on how that’s going to be done.
Chairman James Williams said as far as the standards, the ordinance itself is 11 pages. He then asked Nelson that if they moved forward to advertise and he found something later that he did not agree with, could they make a change.
“Or are we going to have to (make a change) by resolution later?” Williams asked.
“It’d have to be amended,” Nelson said, stating he feels it would then be better to go over all of the info and make sure they know what they’re getting into before approving to advertise the ordinance.
“Once you advertise, there aren’t supposed to be significant amendments to that language for fear that escapes the whole purpose of notice and that this ordinance sits here for 30 days for people to come check it,” Nelson said.
“It’s definitely something we’ve needed for a long time,” Williams said about the ordinance. “There’s a few things in there that we need to speak about before we go ahead and do it.”
Williams said he feels they would then be ready to approve it next month, as all other supervisors later agreed to table the matter.