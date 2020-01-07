MORRISDALE — The Morris Township Supervisors voted on numerous items during its reorganization and regular meetings on Monday evening. One of those items dealt with the township’s planning commission and paying its members, which many in attendance were not in favor of.
During the reorganization meeting, the supervisors approved by a 2-1 vote to remove the $25 meeting pay for each planning commission member, thus making it a voluntary position. Voting in favor was Chairman James Williams and Vice Chairman Josiah Jones. Voting against taking away the pay was Supervisor John Saggese.
“The reason I oppose is I honestly think — before we go any further — to get people on the planning commission, we’re going to end up with no people on the planning commission because you’re not going to (find people to) do all of the work (for free),” Saggese said.
Prior to the vote, the supervisors said there was an opening on the planning commission that they were leaving open in collecting letters for February’s meeting. Resident Vic Couturiaux, who is also on the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris (MATTOM) board, said he would be interested in, citing that he goes to most of those meetings anyways and since he is on MATTOM he would be able to answer any sewer questions brought forth by the planning commission members.
However after the pay was docked, Couturiaux said he is no longer interested in the position.
Later during the regular meeting, Couturiaux asked Williams and Jones why they voted to get rid of the planning commission pay.
“Tell me the rationale behind that and ... what your feelings are and why you believe them,” Couturiaux said.
“The typical meetings minutes that we get from that planning commission meeting are 15 minutes to half an hour,” Williams responded. “I don’t believe there’s a reason to pay someone for 15 minutes to half an hour.”
Williams said there are “things the planning commission could be working on or could be doing to benefit the township in our subdivision and land development ordinance and other ordinance” instead of having brief meetings primarily to deal with subdivisions.
“The planning commission is set up to do a lot more than just only review drawings for subdivisions,” Williams said. “That’s a very small part of what the planning commission’s job is and job title is.”
Couturiuax said he remembers days whenever the planning commission had meetings that were a couple hours long and that they put in quite a bit of work coming up with comprehension plans.
“I do believe that the feelings may change with the supervisors if the continuation of making that (SALDO) ordinance better and doing some more planning,” Williams said. “Obviously, nothing stays the same for over 30 years.”
Couturiaux said he didn’t like that it appeared the supervisors don’t think the commission members are doing a good job.
“Isn’t it the three supervisors duty to give them something that you want them to accomplish, or that you want them to help you get set up?” Couturiaux asked.
“Maybe that should’ve been done in the past,” Williams said. “We need to move forward on this today and make this planning commission what it needs to be — for the planning of the township. So update some of our subdivision and land development items. We’ve had multiple engineers ask about our subdivision and land development ordinance. It’s very vague. We could do things to look into that. It’s part of your scope of work.”
“Cutting their pay, James, ain’t the proper step,” Couturiaux said. “The proper step is for the three of you to get together and say ‘we would like you to work on this’ and continue to pay them each month.”
Planning commission member Sharon Clark said if they’re not given direction, how are they supposed to know what the supervisors want done.
“If engineers are coming to you and saying ‘oh well, we need this clarified’ and that, if you don’t tell us anything, James, we’re not going to know anything to change anything,” Clark said.
Clark said she — as chairman of the planning commission — has fielded numerous phone calls throughout the years at all days of the week with questions about subdivisions and other items pertaining to the planning commission.
“You say you appreciate it, but do you really?” Clark asked Williams about those serving on the planning commission.
Couturiuax said he previously agreed with Williams and Jones and was on the MATTOM board for many years where he did not get paid. However, Couturiaux said many other area planning commissions and sewer authority boards pay its members.
“The bottom line is, James, is that this type of weather, it costs money to come to a meeting,” Couturiaux said. “Not to mention everybody’s time is worth something because every everybody has to have a job ... To me, it was a slap in the face to the whole planning commission.”
Jones said these committees and others were originally all about volunteer work, stating he volunteers time at numerous other entities that does not compensate its members.
“I can’t really say a whole lot but I am going to attend these (planning commission) meetings,” Jones said. “I’ve already said that, so I’m going to see what they’re all like. But, I was the first one to bring it up.”
Couturiaux said he feels they’re going to have a rough time getting a quorum with its members now.
“I don’t believe that,” Jones responded. “A lot of people don’t know anything about the township ... Most of the people that know are here (in attendance). The problem is is that people aren’t even aware of what we have here in the township, especially committees. I didn’t know until I started here ... The residents themselves need to be made aware of what’s available. That’s on our part and we need to make people more aware (of what the township offers and how citizens can take part in it).”