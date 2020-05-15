MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors approved by a 2-1 vote Wednesday to look into potentially opening some township roads for ATV use.
During Wednesday’s supervisors meeting, Chairman James Williams said they had been contacted by Snow Shoe Rails to Trails about possibly opening up some roads for SSRT’s use.
“I think it’s a great idea for the community and I think it’s a great thing,” Williams said.
Supervisor Josiah Jones reiterated Williams, stating he feels it would be a “great opportunity for community members.”
“I know a lot of community members have been asking to have these legalized for years,” Jones said.
Originally, Jones said he felt that opening up old rail beds would be sufficient enough, but said he realized it would take a lot more to do instead of legalizing certain roads.
Jones also said one of the main concerns in the matter has been safety.
“Snow Shoe Rails to Trails group — they made a really good comment saying that, ‘There people right now are still riding the roads,’” Jones said. “They’re riding the roads now (illegally) but now they’re doing it dangerously — driving fast at a limit that they shouldn’t be driving them. With Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, you’re going to have signage. You’re going to have other things where (they would be) legalized. I think that’s going to help make it a little bit safer and the community will appreciate the opportunity to be able to ride on these roads.”
Supervisor John Saggese said he has concerns about the township’s liability — as he has stated previously over the years as supervisor whenever the matter has come up.
“Unless I have something in writing where if someone would get killed from someone coming up from a road that goes from point A to point B, I’d like to have something in writing from the higher-ups ... saying a person can’t be sued,” Saggese said, citing he was told by a former township solicitor that they could potentially be held liable.
Saggese said if they didn’t have it it writing, he would continue to oppose it.
“I’m not closed to the idea, but I’ve got to have proof that I can’t be sued in the event (that something happened),” Saggese said.
Resident Gary Lutz, who is a SSRT member, said those using the approved roads would have to be a SSRT member that would provide insurance while also wearing a helmet and having a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources license plate.
“Those are the only people that are authorized that you open in the township — our Rails to Trails members,” Lutz said.
Williams said SSRT would then provide signage and upkeep of the trails.
“It would be no cost to the township at all,” Lutz said of the signs and maintenance.
Solicitor Dan Nelson said he feels a more detailed conversation on the topic should be done in person whenever COVID-19 restrictions make it feasible to do so, as Wednesday’s meeting was conducted via video/phone conference.
“The law is changing and municipalities are starting to authorize this,” Nelson said, as the law firm he is a part of wrote the language for neighboring Rush Township in Centre County that has legalized this. “My experience with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association and its members is that they are top notch. I’ve been impressed every time at how they organize themselves and the rules and safety precautions they go into.”
However, Nelson said there is “no way” Saggese’s request can be met at this time.
“There’s no way any solicitor is going to give you the protection that you seek,” Nelson said. “There is no gold standard for this. There’s always, in just about any activity that you engage in, there is always a potential risk in liability. And there’s always a potential risk that the liability extends beyond what the township or insurance companies can provide to you.”
Nelson said the best they can do is understand the “multiple layers of liability and protection” that would go into it.
Saggese said someday he might very well buy a side-by-side to be able to utilize the roads and isn’t opposed to the idea, but again reiterated he’s worried about the liability.
“I’m just not comfortable,” Saggese said. “I’m not going to take a risk. I’m sorry.”
Jones said although Nelson said he would prefer to wait until more can be researched, and done so in person, he would like to see this move forward “as soon as possible.”
“We don’t know when (being able to hold meetings at the township building) is going to be,” Jones said. “We’re in yellow now but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be back in red (phase) next month. There’s just so much uncertainty and people can actually enjoy the roads now if they were approved now.”
Nelson said they could take action to “start the process” of a resolution, but they could not legally approve opening up township roads at that time. Williams and Jones then voted to approve moving forward and Saggese voted against its approval.