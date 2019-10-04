MORRISDALE — Over the course of the year, it seemed like the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris would be moving its offices into the Morris Township municipal building, as there has been extra room since the Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department had disbanded in 2018.
But at Thursday night’s supervisors meeting, supervisors told MATTOM they would rather keep the office space for other use.
Chairman John Saggese, who is also a MATTOM board member, told those in attendance Thursday night that “it’s been talked about for years.”
MATTOM’s office was located in the old Allport Community Center. That building was torn down in April 2014 with hopes of the authority constructing a new building on the same site. However, it was decided that the costs were too high — with estimates coming in anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 — and they have been renting out a job trailer on that site ever since.
Once the police department was disbanded, there was talk about MATTOM going to the township building and they would share offices. Saggese said MATTOM had even offered funds to renovate the township building so both entities could work out of the same building.
Saggese said after he spoke with fellow Supervisor Richard “Tony” O’Dell and Supervisor James Williams, they would “rather not” go the route of remodeling and sharing the office space.
Williams said he would like to see MATTOM get its own building.
“If we’re going to renovate this space, we renovate it to use for (the township),” Williams said. “We could use the space and we could also use the storage.”
Williams said there are other properties that MATTOM could build on if they so desired. MATTOM board member Emerson Reams, who is also on the ballot for supervisor in the upcoming election, cited they were shot down by the general public years ago when it came to constructing a new building.
“We had 20 show up (complaining) about it (at a meeting years ago), not wanting this building,” Reams said. “Now we’ve got two supervisors telling us they don’t want us here.”
Williams said what he’s against is having the township building remodeled and using the current area.
“If we’re going to do anything with this area here, it should be for the township,” Williams said. “I don’t have a problem with (MATTOM) moving here ... what’s the difference if you build your own building on this property or add onto (the current building).”
MATTOM board member Vic Couturiaux said if MATTOM were to build its own building, they might as well build it at its current office location.
“The cost is the same,” Couturiaux said. “So at that point, there’s no savings to the sewer authority in coming down (to the township) and building a building.”
Couturiaux said he was disappointed in the decision, saying “we’ve wasted over a year now on this subject — this thought process — that we’ve wasted a year of getting a building built that we could’ve been working on had we not headed down this path.”
“I guess if the two of you (Williams and O’Dell) felt that way, why didn’t you say that a year ago?” Couturiaux asked.
O’Dell said it “took me time to figure this out.”
“You could put a place right up here (at the township property) and there’s nothing wrong with it,” O’Dell said.
“We could put it right up (where they’re currently at), Tony, if we’re going to do that,” Couturiaux responded. “But I sat at the same meetings as (the supervisors) did, telling Cooper (Township) they need to get (the police department items) out of here so that we could move in. So apparently at one point, you thought the sewer authority was going to move in.”
“Did you ever change your mind?” O’Dell asked Couturiaux. “Tell me, did you ever change your mind?”
“I’m not saying I haven’t,” Couturiaux said. “All I’m saying is I’m disappointed that it’s taken you a year to change your mind.”
Saggese said he doesn’t understand Williams and O’Dell’s thought process, citing there was talks years ago of bringing not only the authority, but also the tax collector’s office to the building.
“That’s what a municipal building is,” Couturiaux said.
“Has anyone ever been in another township building?” Reams asked. “There’s multiple offices in (township buildings).”
Reams asked why this is coming up all of a sudden. Williams said there are currently items in the salt shed that are sitting outside. With extra space, those items could be brought inside.
Williams reiterated that he is not against MATTOM moving to the property, but he is against the remodeling that would take away the township’s space.
“We have the area,” Willams said to building and extending at the township building. “If we’re going to give this space to (MATTOM) and let (MATTOM) remodel this space, that’s space that we already have that we could use.”
Reams said he thinks that “people are hoping that the police department comes back and they don’t want (MATTOM) to take that spot.”
“That’s my opinion,” Reams said.
“Well, we’ve gotten feedback, anyways,” Saggese said of the conversation. “We’re still on first base.”
Couturiaux said he can’t believe the township would rather take tax dollars instead of funds from MATTOM if they’d want to renovate.
“You have the opportunity from the sewer authority to pay for the renovation by simply allowing them to collect bills here,” Couturiaux said. “That, to me, is very foolish. I hope ... that no one plans on putting taxes on me in the future (for a renovation).”