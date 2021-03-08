MORRISDALE — The following are highlights from Wednesday’ Morris Township Supervisors meeting:
- Rec board member Jason Gallaher said they will not be hosting any softball tournaments in 2021 due to the pandemic. Gallaher said they would revisit this for the 2022 season, as the township’s ballfields typically hosted these types of events in previous years.
- Gallaher also said they would like a representative/coach of each team that uses the fields to attend the rec board meeting on March 25 at 7 p.m. at the township building to get keys, information. etc.
- A motion was approved that made Supervisors Josiah Jones and John Saggese roadmasters. Previously, Chairman James Williams was the only roadmaster. Saggese said this would be in case Williams is unavailable via being sick, out of town, emergency, etc. and decisions can then be made.
- Supervisors adopted a Local Government Unit Debt Act ordinance for the Colorado Bridge project loan for $275,000.