MORRISDALE — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Morris Township Supervisors reorganizational and regular meetings:
- A discussion was held in regard to dilapidated properties, including how many letters were recently sent, the reason for sending the letters, why they were chosen, when the property maintenance code was approved, etc.
- There is currently one spot vacant on the township’s planning commission. The township is accepting letters of interest in filling the spot.
- Chad Baughman was approved by a 2-1 vote for the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris (MATTOM) board. Voting against the measure was Supervisor John Saggese.
- Vice Chairman Josiah Jones requested that the MATTOM report typically done by MATTOM Chairman Vic Couturiaux be done in written form. Couturiaux said he would do so with whatever information the supervisors would like.
- A question was posed to the supervisors about the nine holidays township employees receive — particularly why Good Friday is listed among them — to which the supervisors said Good Friday had been given as a day off for its employees for many years.