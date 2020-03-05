MORRISDALE — The following are highlights from Wednesday night’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting:
- A resident asked the status on the proposed Dollar General store in the Morrisdale area. Chairman James Williams said he spoke to someone involved with the project stating it’s still on. Williams said he was told the building project is currently out to bid and it’ll go through once the bid is awarded.
- Scott Holenchik was hired as the township’s new code enforcement officer.
- Williams said the grant project on Meyers Road is currently out for bid and bids will be opened at the April 1 supervisors meeting. The start date will be on April 11, with Williams stating it’s a three-week project.
- The supervisors approved a proclamation stating the month of April as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.” Residents are encourage to contact PA One Call at 811 — as it’s free of charge to residents — prior to digging on your property in order to be informed of what utilities are located in the ground.
- Williams said the 2009 T-Tag went into limp mode and that after taking it to a garage, it has a bad injector on a cylinder. An additive was put into the cylinder to see if it cleans it out, however Williams said if it doesn’t work, they’re probably going to have to replace the injector. Williams also said the truck is costing “an immense amount of money” and asked for direction on what to do with it. Supervisor Josiah Jones said he feels they need to get rid of it and they are already looking at grants to replace it. Supervisors then agreed to have someone look at it and they will go from there.