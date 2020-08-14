MORRISDALE — Back in May, the Morris Township Supervisors approved by a 2-1 vote to explore a regional police consolidation study that would include Cooper and Decatur townships.
At Thursday night’s supervisors meeting, Chairman James Williams said they met with representatives of the state Department of Community and Economic Development in regards to the matter.
“We did meet with DCED and it was a general meeting for the overall police study,” Williams said. “We’re going to move forward (with the study).”
Williams said they are “just basically starting the process now,” meaning they do not know any outcomes of it, such as costs, how many officers, if it’s even feasible to do, etc.
“There’s no decisions being made — it’s basically a study being done by DCED,” Williams said.
Supervisor John Saggese said he talked to a former police officer and said if they got a grant, there are stipulations in them saying you have to have a certain amount of officers and other requirements. Once the grants are up, the township would then be held liable for the costs.
Saggese said he doesn’t want to see the township be “putting on 20 mills” in the next 3-5 years to fund it.
Williams reiterated it’s just a study and no decisions are being made as to whether or not they should have a department.
“We are doing nothing at this point to incur any debt in the township at all,” Williams said. “We merely have sat down with DCED, told them of our interest, they came back and showed us what they have available, and we’re going to look at it ... We don’t even know what grants are available at this point.”
The former Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department had been without an officer since February 2018 and Williams said Decatur Township’s department currently does not have an officer.
When asked by resident Charles Wilson on why they are exploring the topic whenever they essentially got rid of the former department, Williams and Supervisor Josiah Jones said there is a need for it in the area. Code Enforcement Officer Scott Holenchik echoed Williams and Jones.
“Going around the township, the amount of narcotics literally that are in this community, I’ve never seen anything like it in my career,” Holenchik said. “So there is a need.”
Wilson asked why did they make the decision to disband the Morris-Cooper department and then soon after, do a study for a new department. Jones said at that time, the vote was 2-1 to disband. Once Jones came on the board this year, he said he and Williams felt it was necessary and they’ve been working with Cooper Township and spoke with Decatur Township on their mutual interest.
Saggese cited previous issues of the old department.
“The previous problems that we’ve had in Morris Township with our police department aren’t the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing now,” Williams said. “We need to look into police department protection. We don’t need to worry about what was in the past. We know that things went on ... in the past, how it was run, how it was dealt with and what was going on. That’s been eliminated. We need to look forward to the future.”
Jones said the study should be a three month process and said it would obviously depend on what the study says as to whether or not a department is formed.
“We just want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing by doing the research,” Jones said.