MORRISDALE — At the recent meeting of Morris Township Supervisors, Chairman James Williams went over items received from the township recreation board and discussed if the township could meet any of the requests.
Williams said one of the suggestions was that there is no restroom at the Allport Park, with the rec board stating there should be “at least a portable restroom facility with handicap capability during the seasonal months,” while also stating they feel there should be a permanent restroom there eventually.
“The costs alone would be exponential,” Supervisor Josiah Jones said.
Williams said if they rented one, they were told it would cost $265 a day for a handicap accessible restroom, so they decided that was not feasible either.
Another request was parking lights at the ballfields in Morrisdale because of drug activity taking place there. Williams said the rec board has called police because of the issue. The board requested arc lights be placed at the top parking lot by the baseball field that’s closer to Pardee Road.
“I just think they’re going to find another way to go into a dark spot there,” Jones said.
Williams said they could essentially put/turn on lights for the whole area there, but Jones felt lights wouldn’t stop them unless “someone comes up and stops them.”
Williams said that’s something the state police should be aware of. Supervisor John Saggese said a couple of arc lights might deter people from drug activity there, but also felt it still wouldn’t stop them. There are already lights at the bottom portion of the ballfields. Williams said if they’d do that, electricity would have to be inststalled to that point.
Saggese then asked whether cameras would work, to which Williams and Jones said they should look into purchasing.
Williams said the township would then be doing concrete work around the dugouts and the concession stand at the ballfields. He also stated the rec board said they will need a new roof on the pavilion there. Jones said they have reached out to some local people to see if they would be interested in doing the project — otherwise, they will discuss later on how that could be done.
A question was also asked about charging new teams that have started using the fields with a pro-rated fee. Supervisors agreed the rec board should be charging new teams with a fee.