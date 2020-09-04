MORRISDALE — A study of a township bridge was completed and supervisors have decided to close it until repairs can be made.
At Wednesday night’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting, Chairman James Williams announced they received the structural inspection report back regarding the Colorado Road bridge in Munson.
“Basically, this bridge is in a lot worse shape than what we considered before,” Williams said.
The bridge currently has a six ton weight limit on it, and questions arose last month about possibly removing the weight limit sign, as they then agreed to have the study done.
Williams said with the study, it suggests that it should “at least be reduced to four (tons), if not three.”
“Our personal municipal trucks can’t even go across that,” Williams said.
The study then suggested replacing the super structure and decking — even though the decking is in good shape — but Williams said you can’t replace the super structure without replacing the decking.
Williams said he believes they really have no choice but to start the process of fixing the bridge.
“It’s the board’s decision to do what we need to do with that bridge — whether we need to replace the signs with four ton signs and do nothing or we replace the bridge and make it right,” Williams said.
Williams reiterated that should it only be a four ton bridge, large vehicle would legally be unable to travel over it, question how exactly that would be policed.
“I think we should close it and replace it,” Supervisor Josiah Jones said.
Supervisor John Saggese agreed, and all three supervisors unanimously then agreed to close it. The township then had to give PennDOT a 24-hour notice of its closure.