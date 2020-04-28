MORRISDALE — After having problems with its vehicles, Morris Township Supervisors voted Monday to put its two t-tag trucks up for sale with the plan of purchasing a new t-tag in its place.
Supervisors held the special meeting Monday afternoon via telephone conference as Chairman James Williams specifically mentioned that the 2009 Ford F-550 they have has been an ongoing problem.
“I think we’re sticking enough money into this thing that we need to talk about (what to do with it),” Williams said.
Williams suggested selling it on Municibid and then purchasing a dependable truck to replace it. Supervisor John Saggese asked if Williams preferred purchasing a new or used truck, to which Williams said he hadn’t thought specifically on what type/kind of truck to buy. However, Williams suggested he feels they should go with something new.
“There’s trucks available where we could order trucks or look at something that’s actually on the lot already,” Williams said.
Saggese agreed that with rising maintenance costs on the current truck, it’s not feasible to continually investing money into it. Should they look for a used one, Saggese stressed they need to make sure it doesn’t have many problems already, or they will be in the same position they are now.
Williams said by getting a new one, the township would be assured it didn’t have any previous issues — and it would have a warranty.
Saggese asked if they would be able to afford a new truck, and Secretary Patti Moore said they could be ok in pulling off payments for a new one.
“I really believe that where we’re at with the budget right now, we could swing a payment on a new truck if we use (selling the 2009 t-tag) for a down payment,” Williams said.
Supervisor Josiah Jones asked if the other t-tag was being used, and Williams said they currently aren’t really using it other than when they follow the leaf blower.
“I think that we should probably put both of them on Municibid and see what we get out of it,” Jones said.
Should they sell both, Williams said they should be able to get a decent amount of money to “put a pretty significant down payment on something.”
Saggese asked in looking for a new truck, would it be one that requires a commercial driver’s license. Williams said he didn’t think it really mattered since everyone has a CDL, but also said he didn’t think they would need a large CDL truck. Saggese said if it were a non-CDL truck, it wouldn’t limit anyone driving it.
After further discussion, all three supervisors approved selling both t-tags and they will look into purchasing a new one.