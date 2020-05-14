MORRISDALE — Two of the three Morris Township Supervisors approved a resolution on Wednesday that will explore a regional police consolidation study, in which a letter of intent would be submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Supervisor Josiah Jones said it would be a “free peer-to-peer program through DCED” that would see if it would be worth having a regional police department.
“What happens is, retired police officers come to the area and kind of do a feasibility study around it,” Jones said.
The township and neighboring Cooper Township previously had the Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department. It had been without an officer since February 2018 and Morris Township voted to permanently withdraw in June 2018.
Jones said Cooper Township would be a part of the study. Decatur Township has also signed a letter of intent and a resolution to “look into regionalizing all three townships for a police department.”
“This is strictly just a feasibility study ... a peer-to-peer study to see if it’s something that will work in the future,” Jones said.
Jones and Chairman James Williams approved the resolution, while Supervisor John Saggese voted against it, citing previous problems with the Morris-Cooper department.
“How many cops are you going to have to put on and how much taxes are we going to have to raise?” Saggese asked. “There’s going to have to be a tax increase to be able to afford something like that, whenever you’d have three townships and I don’t know how many cops you’re going to have to have. One cop couldn’t take care of two townships (with Morris-Cooper) and we’d have to have three or four — at least — and that’s going to be a cost to our township people.”
Saggese added that being in a “depressed area” with people out of work and others making near minimum wage, he’s strongly against it.