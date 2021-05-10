PHILIPSBURG — After sifting through and editing hundreds of hours of raw footage, the Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club is ready for its film premiere of the musical “Moana Jr.”
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdown put the club’s production of “Matilda” to rest, creating a $6,000 loss, according to Director Lisa Chorle. By selecting a musical based on a hit Disney movie, the club hopes to entice the public into Rowland Theatre seats this Wednesday, May 12.
“It definitely has changed a bit, especially with singing with masks on, but we all adapted to it pretty well,” said Bella Paladina, a freshman who donned a grey wig to play Gramma Tala. “We still made the best out of what we could.”
Students tackled the filming and editing of the musical. Junior Bailey Lukens, who fell in love with audio production at a young age, oversaw the technical aspects of the musical. He began the transition to film about a month into the pandemic, experimenting with programs like Adobe Premiere Pro.
“I’m an audio guy by heart and running film has been quite an interesting process for me,” said Lukens. “I kind of had a little bit of a clue of what I was doing, but I also at the same time had no clue.”
The production process was challenging. Two microphones broke during filming, prompting Lukens to bring in some personal equipment, he said. The sensitivity of the devices pick up even the tiniest sounds. A whisper could ruin an entire take, Lukens explained.
COVID-19 protocols interfered with the process. Students vanished from in-person rehearsals, missing 10 to 14 days while quarantining, according to Chorle. Work began on the musical in January. By mid-April, there were only four practices where every student was present in-person, said Chorle.
Vanessa Harper, who is the junior president of the Drama Club and choreographer, managed her time to ensure all cast members got attention for the dance numbers. Students quarantining would virtually check in with the team through Google Meet.
“It was a little weird,” Harper said. “There’s people actually in the auditorium dancing, and then there’s them. We made sure to switch between both and make sure that the people on the screen knew what was going on at all times.”
With students missing, an approved adult volunteer had to step in for a scene during practice, waving around strips of water, represented by blue fabric, in a complex number that required all hands on deck, according to Chorle.
The cast consisted of 17 students with three stage crew hands, according to Chorle. Usually, there are about 50 students involved. The cancellation of “Matilda” and pandemic may have negatively impacted participation, Chorle noted. However, the cast for this year returned ready to work.
“We were all really devastated when “Matilda” was cancelled, because we had a great show there too,” said Harper. “But coming back, I think everyone was ready to put in their hard work, even if it never happened in the end, because we were all super excited for the show.”
Due to the limited cast size, students helped fill many roles. Ben Coudriet, a freshman, played a chief ancestor, villager, fishermen, member of the Maui ensemble and gate monster.
“It was a really good learning experience,” Coudriet said. “I have to completely switch my feelings about Moana because I go from supporting her to trying to stop her from getting the Heart of Te Fiti.”
As part of his theatre arts class, Coudriet also assisted with the backend portion of the play, building sets and costumes, such as the clothing for his role as chief ancestor. Designing took consideration, particularly with the filming. If the costume was too light, it wouldn’t work under the camera.
The production was at times stressful, but all the hard work paid off, he noted.
“I felt as if (taking the class) would really give me a look into behind the scenes because I’ve never actually done a lot of behind the scenes work,” said Coudriet.
Freshman Maddie Cartwright, who plays the female lead, Moana, appreciated the costumes. The Pacific Islander theme brought in cool, comfortable costumes to the hot stage, Cartwright said.
Although unintentional, the film’s premiere falls under Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As part of the musical, students learned some of a language spoken by Pacific Islanders.
“It’s a really great opportunity to learn more about a Disney movie that I already know and love,” said Cartwright. “I’m so excited that I got to work on something that I already had a history with.”
About 50 to 70 people saw the performance live in a night exclusive to family members, according to Chorle. It had been about 14 months since the students had a live audience.
“It’s really hard to perform without having that success at the end with seeing people’s faces react to you as you’re on stage,” said Cartwright. “(Parent’s night) definitely boosted a lot of people’s mood whenever we were doing a show, and it kept our energy going.”
The film premiere will be a red carpet event on May 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited to 250 and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com. There will also be an at-home streaming option on May 14 at 7 p.m.