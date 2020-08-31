HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District announced yesterday afternoon that they will provide coverage at no cost for those wanting to view football, soccer and volleyball games online this fall.
This service is being offered because spectators will not be allowed to watch games in person this upcoming fall sports season because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. John W. Zesiger said fans will be able to go to the NFHS Network website of www.nfhsnetwork.com and enter Moshannon Valley in the search bar.
“We’re excited to offer it, and we’re excited to offer it at no charge to our families,” Zesiger said.
The district sent out an email to all families letting them know of the decision Monday afternoon.
Zesiger said many other schools within the Inter County Conference are having those pay for memberships to the site, but they felt the district should foot the bill.
“I’ll give the credit to our administrative team and our school board,” Zesiger said. “We have a community that’s economically disadvantaged. There’s a lot of people that have been set back by the coronavirus and their ability to work ... It’s just the right thing to do for our community.”
Zesiger said they will be paying an “access fee” — which he did not know the exact cost at the time — that will give anyone the ability to access the site and watch Moshannon Valley sports.
“We did it 100 percent for our families,” Zesiger said. “Every high school athlete this fall has had so many setbacks. It’s not a normal (season). And I hope that all of our visiting schools are able to get on and see it as well.”
Zesiger said it was either paying the access fee to have unlimited viewing, or have families create accounts themselves and they would pay a fee to view it.
“It was really important with no spectators being able to be here, that we provided the opportunity for family and extended family to see their athletes,” Zesiger said. “We just didn’t feel right charging them for it.”
Zesiger said the coverage for NFHS Network is set up at the football field — where soccer is also played — and in the gymnasium. Should the pandemic carry into winter sports, all events taking place inside the gym would be covered as well.
“All of the Clearfield County schools and all of the ICC schools, we understand the frustrations that families have in not being able to attend things,” Zesiger said. “Especially for those senior parents. Just know that all of the districts ... We have to follow the guidelines ... But we really care about your athletes. At Moshannon Valley, we wanted to make sure that whatever we could do to facilitate parents seeing them, that we did whatever it took to get there.”