Moshannon Valley School Board approved the health and safety plans for athletics and music, as well as for the students’ return to school next fall at its meeting Tuesday night.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the school district would be releasing the health and safety plan for the fall in the next day or so on the district’s website as well as a video explaining the plan to the public.
Zesiger gave The Progress copies of the health and safety plans for music and athletics Tuesday.
The plans for music and athletics are similar in that all coaches, staff and students will be screened for COVID-19 before each practice, meeting, etc. The screenings will range from a questionnaire to a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will be sent home.
Coaches, band instructors, etc. will also be equipped with hand held thermometers, sanitizing products, and protective gloves.
All participants will be encouraged to wash their hands frequently and hand sanitizer will be made available and to maintain social distancing through spacing and small groups.
Employees will wear a mask when feasible. Inside, coaches should wear a mask at all times when coaching.
Outside, coaches will be asked to wear masks when social distancing is not feasible.
The school district will also be intensifying cleaning and disinfecting facilities, and all non-district activities or teams will not be allowed to use district facilities until further notice.
All plans for pre-season workouts and practices must be submitted to the athletic director for approval, who would then schedule the workouts according to availability and athlete participation.
Preseason workouts and band practices are expected to start limited practices next week.
If fans are not permitted to attend games in the fall, the school district is planning to have games live streamed from the football field and the gymnasium, Zesiger said.