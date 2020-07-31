HOUTZDALE — Several local businesses have and parents have come together to hold a “prom” for Moshannon Valley High School students today.
The prom is being held at outside of The Eureka in Houtzdale. A portion of Hannah Street was closed for the event and tents will be set up and there will be a DJ and a full meal for the participants, according to Josh Berndt, owner of The Eureka.
“It’s a community get together for Moshannon Valley kids,” Berndt said.
He said it is only open to Moshannon Valley students and the event is not associated with the Moshannon Valley School District.
“The businesses got together and made sure the kids still had a prom,” Berndt said.
Berndt said he announced that he was willing to host the event and several businesses chipped in financially and parents joined in to make the prom happen.
All the tickets to the prom sold out on Monday. For the meals, prom-goers will go inside to get their food and eat outside, Berndt said.
Berndt said his building is large enough to host the event with the COVID-19 restrictions.
The prom starts at 6 p.m. and it is expected 75-80 people will attend.