Charles Gambino takes the reigns of the Moshannon Valley Black Knights Marching Band this year, taking over for former Band Director Todd Sproull who retired.
The 45 member band travelled to Disney World in Orlando Florida last summer and will be attending the county band festival in October. The band plays at all home football games and will perform at two away games in Bellwood and Juniata Valley.
The band’s halftime show will feature music from “The Greatest Showman.”
The drum major is Jonna Smeal of Houtzdale, Summer Adams is the silks captain and Emily Murawski is the silks co-captain, Macy Demchak is the captain of the majorettes and March Barnhart is the co-captain.
The assistant band director is Brandon Owens and the band front advisor is Kim Campbell.