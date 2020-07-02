HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley Board of School Directors approved having a flexible instruction days plan to allow students to take and receive instruction from home when coming to school isn’t possible at its meeting Tuesday.
The plan allows the school district to have up to five flexible days where the students could be taught from home via the internet or paper packets when coming to school isn’t possible, for example, on snow days.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said they probably wouldn’t use the flexible instruction days for a single snow day, but would use them for significant snow events where the students would be out for multiple days.
He said they didn’t apply to the state to have flexible instruction days last year. But with school being shut down last year they had to find alternative ways to educate its students and they now have the capability to do so.
“We just did it for 53 days, so I know we can do it,” Zesiger said.
Zesiger said when school was shut down this spring the school district only had planned instruction in math and English Language Arts only. Now if school would be shut down again due to snow days or COVID-19, the district has the capability to have planned instruction in almost all of its subject areas, including electives.
“Obviously shop class would be difficult, but 90 percent of our curriculum could be taught online or with paper packets for those who don’t have adequate internet access,” Zesiger said.
Zesiger said the upgrades made applying for the flexible instruction day program relatively simple since the school district already has the resources in place. The program is for three years so the school district won’t have to reapply next year.