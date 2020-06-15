WOODLAND — Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boggs Township man, Gerard “Gerry” Joseph Flango Jr. 48, who has been missing since May 18.
State police Troop C Spokesman Trooper Bruce Morris held a press conference yesterday in front of the Clearfield barracks in Woodland to ask for the public’s help in finding Flango as his disappearance is considered “suspicious.”
Flango is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, five-feet 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair and a mustache, and could possibly have a goatee. He also has several tattoos on his arms.
The last known sighting of Flango was on surveillance video at the Family Dollar store in Clearfield at 7:12 p.m. on May 18.
He was wearing bandannas on his head and around his neck, a dark colored shirt, a dark colored vest and blue jeans.
Flango has had no cell phone activity since May 19. Morris said there are no records of Flango having any phone calls after May 19 and he believes his cell phone ran out of battery power or Flango had removed the battery. Flango’s cell phone has not been located.
Flango is known to have ties to the Ocean City, Md. area and various cities and towns in Virginia and Ohio. He is also known to have used methamphetamine.
Morris said Flango’s disappearance is suspicious because everything seemed normal with Flango before he disappeared.
Morris said there is no evidence that Flango did anything that one would do if they went on a trip, like use a credit card or an ATM card, or call or have contact with a family member.
“This is what makes it so suspicious,’ Morris said. “He was seen doing daily activities and then he basically disappeared.”
Morris said Flango’s vehicle is a motorcycle — but it was located at his residence. It is not known how Flango got to the Family Dollar store.
Flango was by himself at the Family Dollar store and he didn’t do anything suspicious while he was there, Morris said.
Morris said often when people look to intentionally disappear and start a new life somewhere, they say goodbye to family, or leave a note.
Morris said the state police are hoping someone has seen Flango after the May 18 sighting in Clearfield.
“It’s not just about finding the person, it’s getting closure for the family,” Morris said. “At least they would have some idea of what occurred and the person is OK.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Moran at 857-3800. The reference number is PA2020-784650.
Callers can remain anonymous if they wish, Morris said.