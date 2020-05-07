DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that milling and paving operations are set to begin Monday, May 11, on state Route 219 in Sandy Township near Interstate 80 at the 97/DuBois-Brockway interchange. Crews will also be applying an epoxy overlay to the bridges spanning Slab Run that were rehabilitated last year.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
Beginning Monday, motorists should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern on Route 219 between the interchange and the intersection of Route 830. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction, but minor delays should be expected.
These operations are expected to be complete by the beginning of June and will bring this project, which began in April 2019, to a close. Overall work on the project included deck and barrier replacement on the bridges, approach paving, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and line painting.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion PA is the contractor for this $1.75 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.