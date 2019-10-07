Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 (Station No. 5) on Mill Road is holding an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in observance of Fire Prevention Week.
The open house will be held at the fire station from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The fire company will be giving away approximately 40 free smoke alarms, and there will be information on fire prevention while the event is being held.
There will also be kids games, hot dogs, refreshments, door prizes, as well as firefighter gear and tool demonstrations. Fire apparatus will be open for people to see and go inside. There will also be an appearance by Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, and there are door prizes donated by local businesses.
“We are really appreciative of all the businesses that stepped up and helped us,” said firefighter James Tarbay, who is organizing the event with fellow firefighter Stephanie Errigo.
The fire company will also be taking registrations for new members, Errigo said.
Errigo said it is easy for people to become complacent on fire prevention and forget that death and serious injuries from fires still occur. And in the wake of the recent daycare deaths in Erie where five children were killed in a fire, the fire company is putting renewed focus on fire prevention in the area.
For example, Tarbay said every building should have at least one smoke alarm per floor including the basement, and there should be a smoke alarm near bedrooms close enough to wake someone who is sleeping. Smoke alarm batteries should also be checked twice a year, he said. A good time to check the batteries is when clocks are changed in the spring and fall.
People should also have a pre-arranged meeting place outside that everyone knows about so firefighters aren’t risking their lives searching inside a burning building for someone who is already outside.
This is the first year the fire company is holding an open house for Fire Prevention Week and it is holding the event to promote fire prevention awareness.
“Everyone is invited come over,” Errigo said.