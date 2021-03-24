Clearfield County Commissioners appointed Scott Mignot as the new director of Emergency Services/EMA at its meeting Tuesday.
Mignot takes over for former Director Joseph Bigar, who retired in January after almost 10 years of service at the helm.
“I appreciate the confidence the commissioners have in my abilities to perform this task,” Mignot told The Progress in a telephone interview yesterday.
Mignot was the deputy director of operations and training of the department when he was promoted to the director position.
Mignot has been with the department since 2011. Prior to that he served as deputy warden of the Clearfield County Jail for three years.
Mignot also served for 22 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a master sergeant. While in the Army, he served in the 101st Airborne, 82nd Airborne, the 75th Ranger Regiment, taught at the Airborne School, the Sniper School, served in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea, Special Operations Command in Korea, Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, N.C. and served in the 10th Mountain Division in New York.
He also served in the National Guard as a recruiter.
As a Ranger, Mignot served two combat tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq where he served in a number of units including a long-range surveillance detachment, Pathfinder units and line infantry units, according to a previous article in The Progress.
“I will rely on my experience on being deputy here, my experience working at the jail and my 22 years in the Army,” Mignot said.
Mignot also thanked Bigar for his service to the county.
“I appreciate the leadership and guidance (Bigar) provided me throughout his tenure here,” Mignot said of Bigar. “I wish him well in his retirement.”