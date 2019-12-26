Judge Paul Cherry sentenced Kenneth Robert Quade, 32, of Chester, to state prison after he pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine Monday at sentencing court.
Quade pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-five to 10 ounces, and criminal conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a total of one to three years in state prison plus five years consecutive probation.
Cherry made the sentence concurrent to any jail sentences Quade is currently serving but he is required cooperate with the commonwealth in continuing investigations.
According to previous articles in The Progress, Quade was a member of an illicit drug distribution organization that would transport methamphetamine from Ohio to Clearfield County.
On Sept. 7, 2019, Quade was arrested at a residence in Houtzdale where he was staying at the time.
Also arrested as being members of the illicit organization were James Thomas of Akron, Ohio, Sondra McQuillen of Houtzdale, Jason and Joyce Merritts of Clearfield.
Quade admitted to investigators that he would travel to Ohio with McQuillen and others to buy methamphetamine.
Quade was represented by attorney Patrick Lavelle of DuBois.
Quade participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.