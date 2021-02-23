Kelly S. McCracken of Clearfield has announced her candidacy for re-election to the office of Lawrence Township Tax Collector.
As mandated by Pennsylvania law, McCracken has completed the required courses to receive the credits necessary to achieve certification as a Qualified Tax Collector by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. She is also bonded for the collection of real estate taxes and is a member of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association.
As tax collector, McCracken performs beyond the basic duties of collecting taxes by offering additional services to the citizens and property owners of Lawrence Township. These services include providing individuals, businesses and mortgage companies with electronic receipts when requested and doing tax certifications to help complete property transfers and mortgages. As a further convenience for the taxpayer, McCracken offers the options to pay by credit card and E-Check.
McCracken also assists senior citizens with the information necessary to complete their annual tax rebate applications and works closely with officials of Clearfield County, Lawrence Township and the Clearfield Area School District to make sure all reports are properly filed and monies are distributed correctly.
In seeking re-election McCracken said, “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens and businesses of Lawrence Township in a professional manner. Recently, I completed moving my office to the Lawrence Township Municipal Building which will provide a safe and secure location for citizens along with ample parking when they stop for services at my office. I would appreciate the support of voters in the May Primary Election, both as a filed candidate on the Democratic ballot and Republican voters writing-in Kelly S. McCracken under Tax Collector on all Lawrence Township ballots.”.
Prior to her service as Lawrence Township Tax Collector, McCracken was employed for 20 years by Fullington Auto Bus Company where she served as Accounting Manager and served for six years as an elected Auditor for Lawrence Township. She has been a resident of Lawrence Township for over 25 years, is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, and currently resides on Meadow Road with her husband Mark and daughter Amanda.