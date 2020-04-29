NEW YORK, N.Y. — The winners of Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced recently, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Mature Resources Foundation, a non-profit subsidiary of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., was named a finalist in the “Spaces, Places and Cities” category, for its project, The Village of Hope.
The Village of Hope is an intentional community, designed to enrich the well-being of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, grandparents raising grandchildren and adults with disabilities by providing supportive, affordable housing with cutting-edge technology in a culture of reciprocity. This community will capitalize on the health and wellness associated with green spaces and creative expression, where elders will reap the benefits of multi-generational inclusivity while aging in place with community supports and neighbors of all ages and abilities engaged together. The Village of Hope is located in LeContes Mills, on the site of a decommissioned Clearfield Area School District property.
“In collaboration with Dr. Bill Thomas, founder of Minka Homes and the MAGIC (multi-ability, multi-generational inclusive cohousing) concept, the Village of Hope will provide a new option for individuals to age in place in their community rather than in an institutional setting. Formal and informal supports will be coordinated to facilitate aging with dignity, choice and self-determination in life and at the end of life,” said CCAAA CEO Kathleen Gillespie.