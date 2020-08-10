BROOKVILLE — A New York person was killed Saturday afternoon in Brookville Borough on I-80 after the box truck he was riding in crashed over a bridge onto the roadway below.
According to DuBois-based state police, a 2019 Mitsubishi box truck driven by an unnamed person was crossing the North Fork Bridge while traveling east on Interstate 80. The operator lost control of the vehicle, struck the concrete barrier on the right side of the bridge at mile marker 79.7.
The vehicle crossed both travel lanes, struck the concrete barrier on the left side of the bridge, traveled on top of the concrete barrier before leaving the left side of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the truck fell to the bottom of the bridge where both occupants were ejected. After impact with the ground, the truck caught on fire.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered major injuries from the crash. Additional information was not provided in the report.