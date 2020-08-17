PLEASANT GAP — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers has reported that Evan Vonada, 22, of Mill Hall, died in a single vehicle crash shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Vonada was traveling northbound on I-99 when he went into a median and down over a small rock embankment at mile marker 80 in Spring Township, Centre County.
Vonada was pronounced dead at the scene by Sayers. An autopsy showed that Vonada died as a result of head trauma and the manner of death is accidental, Sayers said.
Rockview-based state police are also investigating the crash.