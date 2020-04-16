PORT MATILDA — A male was found deceased in his vehicle in Halfmoon Township, Centre County Tuesday.
According to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, Hwan So Sung, 55, of State College was found in his car along Marengo Road late Tuesday morning.
Sayers pronounced Sung dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed and Sayers said Sung died as the result of a stroke and the manner of death is natural.
The State Police Rockview assisted in the investigation. The Port Matilda Fire Company and EMS were on scene.