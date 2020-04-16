CLARION — A deceased man, who died as the result of a self inflicted gunshot would, was recently found submerged in the Clarion River.
On April 1, the Clarion State Police received information that a person was traveling to Clarion County in a 2005 Cadillac Deville with intentions to harm himself.
After a multi-day search, the victim was found deceased while submerged in the Cadillac in the Clarion River.
The cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot would with no other suspicious circumstances remaining unsolved.