Clearfield Area Elementary school celebrated the gift of giving with its Christmas Around the World coin collection and its Toys for Tots collection, according to a press release from the school.
Students and staff hope to spread Christmas joy to children near and far while learning how giving — big or small — can make a difference.
The school held a coin collection for eight days from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13 that included friendly competitions between the boys and girls. Every day, the school would weigh the coins and the Golden Giver classroom trophy traveled to the classroom that brought in the most money that day.
Students who raised $25 or more got their choice of a mask made by Marty Spackman and Cindy Shimmel.
“Their eyes really lit up when they were able to choose their masks,” teacher Jenny Peacock said.
Daily totals were announced at the end of the day and displayed in the school lobby.
Also, the school had a “Look Who’s Making Spirits Bright!” wall display featuring gingerbread men for each classroom. The gingerbread men started out on cookie sheets and each classroom that brought in 50 pounds of coins had their gingerbread cookie decorated with icing.
When a classroom raised 100 pounds of coins, its gingerbread man was moved to the “Hundred House.”
“Students were excited to see their gingerbread come to life,” Peacock said.
Each class that raised the most money received a Taco Party funded by the CAE PTO.
The school raised a total of $5,633, which went to purchase toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, package 101 shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child campaign, as well as a donation to the local food pantry.