Mail-in ballots for the upcoming General Election could be mailed out as early as next week, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Glass reported the ballot has been certified, and the commissioners approved the ballot and had sent it out to the printer.
Glass said the ballots should be in next week.
“We will begin sending out the mail-in ballots immediately thereafter,” Glass said. “Next week is our goal.”
Glass reminded voters that the ballots must be mailed in the secrecy envelope provided with the ballot.
If the ballot is not in the secrecy ballot, the law requires the ballot be thrown away, according to Glass.
“I can’t emphasize it enough, if they don’t put it in the secrecy envelope that we sent with the packet, we will have to throw it away,” Glass said “I would hate for anyone to have that happen.”
“It’s really important that people follow the instructions with the mail-in ballots,” Glass said.