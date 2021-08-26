Madera youth wins canoe/kayak championship held in Warren

WARREN — Alan McCracken, 11, of Madera, competed at the U.S. Canoe and Kayak Association National Championships held at Chapman Dam on Aug. 11 and Aug. 14.
McCracken secured a first place in his 11-12-year-old age group.
On Aug. 11, McCracken won 1st place in K1 Youth Marathon –1 mile with a time of 10 minutes and 53.9 seconds; 1st place in K1 Youth with a time of 1 minute and 25.1 seconds; 1st place in K2 Women/Youth with his aunt Dawn McCracken with a time of 1 minute and 27.4 seconds; 2nd place in C1 Youth with a time of 1 minute and 46.2 seconds; and 1st place in SUP –Stand Up Paddleboard with a time of 2 minutes.
Racers on that day came from Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois and Missouri.
On Aug. 14, McCracken participated in an 11-mile marathon on the Allegheny Rier from the base of the Kinzua Dam to Betts Park. Racers came from across the United States, ages 11 to 99. McCracken won 1st place in K1 Unlimited Man-Junior with a time of 1 hour and 35 minutes and 18 seconds. He won the K1 Male Barton Award Paddle for this accomplishment.
McCracken is the son of Crystal English of Madera and the late Alec McCracken of Woodland. He is the grandson of David and Lynda McCracken of Woodland.