MADERA — Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service is conducting its 2021 membership card drive in the Moshannon Valley and surrounding areas. Cards have been sent out.
Membership covers all expenses not covered by primary medical insurance for emergencies to the closest appropriate facility. Membership helps offset the high costs involved in providing a much needed community service. Cost is $35 per family and $30 for single. Donations welcome. Open for anyone.
Madera Volunteer Ambulance has been serving the area since 1957 and is a charitable non-profit company. The service covers Madera, Glen Hope, Beccaria, Smoke Run and the surrounding areas. It is staffed by friendly and caring trained professionals.
By supporting your local ambulance service you are helping provide needed up-to-date equipment and training to care for you and your loved ones.
The service has an all-wheel-drive ambulance to better serve emergencies in inclement weather.
If anyone has not receive a card and wishes to purchase one, call 378-8777 or write Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, 1754 Banion Rd., Madera, PA 16661.