BENEZETTE — State funding of $1 million has been approved for the Winslow Hill Road Paving Project in Elk County, according to state Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway.
Scarnati said that Benezette Township in Elk County is receiving this grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. The financing was approved at the November 12th CFA meeting in Harrisburg.
According to Scarnati, the project will reconstruct and repave 5.6 miles of Winslow Hill Road which is the sole access road for the Elk County Visitors Center.
“This grant will help to further invest in the infrastructure of our region and will play an important role in helping to address safety concerns for residents and visitors for years to come,” Scarnati said. “Traffic surrounding the Elk County Visitors Center is continuously increasing and it is crucial that we ensure that there are safe and reliable roads near the Center.”
The work will include the construction of transportation infrastructure and shoulder enhancements on the existing roadway to accommodate larger vehicles and the increased volume of vehicles. The new paving will significantly increase the base of the road as well as improve the drainage and re-build the severely deteriorated road shoulders.
Scarnati explained that the Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to residents. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.