Clearfield Borough Council lost another longtime member as it has accepted the resignation of Brian Lytle as 1st Ward representative at its meeting Thursday night.
Lytle told council he moved from 1st Ward to 2nd Ward; therefore by law, he has to resign his seat.
Lytle has served on council for eight years and is currently its vice-president.
Last night, Council President Wade Cowder turned over the gavel and had Lytle preside over his last meeting on council.
Council accepted Lytle’s resignation with regret and advertised for his replacement.
In May, 2nd Ward Councilwoman Heather Bozovich resigned when she became solicitor for Clearfield County government. She was replaced by Councilman Mason Strouse.
In other business, council voted to hire Dylan Kahley, Bryce Green and Derek Reed as part-time police officers and voted to lease six Tasers from Axon Enterprises at an annual cost of $2,070.
The Clearfield Fire Department is holding a chicken barbecue at the National Night Out festival on Aug. 6 to pay for the first year’s payment, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.