EMPORIUM — The Lumber Heritage Region has announced the recipients of its 2020 Mini-Grant Program.
Since 2001 the mini grant program has provided funding to all 15 counties in the region leveraging more than $3 million in total project costs. This year’s program received a total of 10 applications from 10 counties.
The project committee was able to award grant funds to nine projects. Matching dollars for these projects from other sources, totaling $30,860 bringing a $60,720 investment to the 15-county region. This investment will enhance existing assets; create new assets; and/or complete existing plans.
There are several opportunities available in the coming year the LHR welcomes groups or individuals to get involved and encourage program synergies and strategic regional opportunities that support the missions of both organizations and enhance the visibility of the region.
To get involved or donate to one of the many projects in the region email to info@lumberheritage.org or log on to the LHR’s website at www.lumberheritage.org.
Recipients include:
- Pennsylvania Lumber Museum – Potter County – $2,500
- MJ2KB Trail Association – McKean County – $1,060
- Allegheny Hardwoods Utilization Group – Multiple Counties – $5,000
- Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau –Multiple Counties –$5,000
- Cameron County Chamber of Commerce – Cameron County – $1,750
- Borough of Kane –McKean County – $10,000
- Keystone Wood Products Association – Multiple Counties – $3,250
The program uses funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program, and the Environmental Stewardship Fund, for local and regional projects that relate to the work of the Lumber Heritage Region. The funding requires a dollar for dollar match.