PATTON — The Lumber Heritage Region is excited to announce a new stop on the Lumber Heritage Trail.
A new signpost has been added to the Lumber Heritage Trail at the Rock Run Recreation Area in Patton. Rock Run will be Stop 14 on the Lumber Heritage Trail. The sign was installed at the Rock Run Visitors Center in Patton and the next step is to add the placard and arrows and the sign will be ‘Selfie’ ready.
Rock Run Recreation Area is in the Northern Cambria and Southern Clearfield counties of Pennsylvania. Rock Run trails provide spectacular views from atop the Allegheny Mountains. Rock Run started out with fifty miles of trails for ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. With the help of the Yamaha Trails Initiative Program, they were able to add an additional twenty miles of trails. Now providing over 140 miles of trails for you to enjoy on your UTV or ATV. Learn more about Rock Run at https://www.rockrunrecreation.com
Holly Komonczi, executive director of the Lumber Heritage Region stated, “The best thing about this sign is the potential for a great selfie. The vista is amazing at all angles.”
The Lumber Heritage Region holds a key to the rich heritage of Pennsylvania’s forests. The LHR has countless adventures to experience from kayaking and hiking to museums and historical landmarks and it all starts on the Lumber Heritage Trail. The goal of the Lumber Heritage Trail is to get visitors to move around the Region, take in unmatchable scenery, enjoy the plentiful cuisine, and stay in hometown accommodations.
As you head out to explore the Lumber Heritage Trail, be sure to snap a selfie in front of one of our many LHR Wayfinding signs.
For more information on the Lumber Heritage Trail and the Lumber Heritage Region, please visit their website at www.LumberHeritage.org.