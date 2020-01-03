EMPORIUM — The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc. has announced the region’s 2020 Mini-Grant Program.
Funding for the program is provided through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Recreation and Conservation and therefore must adhere to all statewide rules and regulations. Eligible applicants for the program would include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, municipalities, COG’s, conservation districts, educational institutions, and housing and redevelopment authorities. The project must be located within the boundaries of the Lumber Heritage Region.
The Lumber Heritage Region is one of Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas covering 15 counties, and provides:
- technical, educational, and financial assistance to communities, local governments, business institutions, and the general public.
- coordinates programs which interpret the region’s unique lumber history, celebrates its living heritage, and fosters a greater understanding of the contemporary lumber and forest products industry.
- works to enhance the region’s economy by providing forest management education; conserving and interpreting historic, natural, and recreational resources; and enhancing tourism in cooperation with local communities to make the region a better place to live, work, and visit.
The Lumber Heritage Region has funded and created some exciting projects throughout the region. These projects are connecting communities, telling stories, creating opportunities, exploring economic development and much more. They represent more than $3 million in public and private investments in the communities of the Region.
LHR in partnership with DCNR has funding of $30,000 available to support projects with a maximum award of $10,000 per application. The grant amount must be matched dollar for dollar with funds from other sources. Projects must be completed, and funds must be expended by May 1, 2021.
The type of grants considered will be projects that implement recommendations of the LHR Management Action Plan and strategic priorities as outlined below. Highest priority will be given to projects focusing on the use of technology in promoting the heritage of the area, eligible project activities would include but not limited to:
- Educational pieces that promote the forest products industry and the heritage of the region.
- Media pieces that highlight the history, heritage, and/or recreational opportunities in the region.
- Packaged itineraries and products associated with those itineraries.
- Elements from existing plans including but not limited to trails, watershed, greenway or heritage community plans.
- Projects that create short high-quality videos (up to 2 minutes) about one or more lumber assets in the region that can be used on the regional visitor site and LHR’s website (as well as for the applicant’s uses); or short videos that help tell the story that the LHR is a working forest and highlights the high performance sustainable forestry practices being done here.
- Projects that create high-quality digital stories (pictures and copy) about the region’s lumber assets (brick and mortar, events, history, artisan woodworkers) that can be used for LHR’s website, social media channels, as well as for the applicant’s uses.
Details and application packets are available on the LHR Website at www.lumberheritage.org or by calling the LHR at 486-9376. Funding is very competitive. Potential grantees are urged to submit an application as soon as possible.
Funding for the Lumber Heritage Region 2020 Mini-Grant Program is provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
The Lumber Heritage Region includes the counties of Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Lycoming, Centre, Indiana and Cambria