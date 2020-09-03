Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark gave the monthly report for the police department for August at the recent meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
“We had a very busy month,” Clark said.
Clark said it was a busy month due to the number of high profile cases, including a homicide investigation. The police department has been busy in other areas as well.
He said the department had several investigations involving children last month, and those take a lot of time.
Clark said the department is getting a large number of Pennsylvania Instant Check System investigations for people buying firearms when they are prohibited from doing so, and these also take time.
Clark also gave the department statistics for August: 74 criminal arrests, four DUI arrests, four drug arrests, nine summary arrests, 88 traffic arrests, 90 traffic stops, 59 written warnings, and 1,065 incidents; 58 warrants were served and 10 crashes were investigated.
In other business, the supervisors appointed Dan Hile of Clearfield to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority. Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.