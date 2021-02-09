Clearfield EMS will be holding an EMT training class starting on March 9, according to Executive Director Terry Wigfield.
“This is a great job opportunity for many people in our area,” Wigfield said. “Especially in these difficult economic times.”
Tracy Miller of Clearfield EMS will be one of the instructors. She said there are many job openings in ambulance companies for EMT careers. She added that people with EMT certifcation don’t work on an ambulance because many hospitals in the region also employ people with EMT certification as Emergency Room technicians.
And she said there are many volunteer ambulance companies in the area who are looking for certified EMTs.
The closest other locations where one can receive EMT certification is in DuBois and State College, Wigfield said. To be certified, one must complete approximately 200 hours of coursework.
The cost of the classes are $625 and this includes a text book and the EVOC (VFIS Emergency Driver Training Course.)
Classes will be held at the Clearfield EMS building on Tuesdays from 6-11 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will last about six months. Once the course is completed, participants will then be eligible to take the National Registration Test to become a certified EMT.
Regarding salaries, at Clearfield EMS, certified EMTs start at $15 per hour but every place is different, Wigfield said.
The first class will be on March 9 and a specific schedule will be provided, Wigfield said.
Students are responsible to have a PA State Police Criminal Background Check, a DPW Child Abuse Clearance (Act 33) and FBI Fingerprinting (Act 144) completed.
Students are also expected to complete HAZMAT Awareness, FEMA IS 100 and IS 700 on their own prior to completing the course, but students will be guided through the process.
Registration begins on Feb. 15 and applications can be obtained at the station from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $100 deposit is required to hold a seat in the class at the time of registration with the remainder being due on March 9. Check or money orders accepted.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class is being limited to 12-15 people and participants will be required to wear masks, Miller said.
For more information visit www.clearfieldems.com or visit its Facebook page, Wigfield said.
“It’s just something we feel we need to do for the community,” Wigfield said of the course.