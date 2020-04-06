HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Friday, April 3 was supposed to be the nationwide release of local native Spencer T. Folmar’s film “Shooting Heroin,” which had its world premier in October at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.
But with the current COVID-19 crisis, plans to view the film in theaters resulted in a change to viewing it on various streaming platforms.
“If we were not in the midst of this global pandemic, today would have looked very different,” Folmar said. “We had planned a proper Hollywood premiere with a nationwide theatrical release in the top major cities. I would have attended, with much of my cast and crew, a red carpet celebration of everyone’s hard work to bring this important story to life. There was a planned press tour around the nation — including three different film festivals this week where our movie was officially selected and screening.”
The movie itself is Folmar’s fourth film he’s directed and talks about the opioid epidemic in rural America.
“’Shooting Heroin’ is a film about a small town community that comes together to fight back against drugs,” Folmar said. “It is a story that is meant to give those suffering from the ongoing opioid epidemic hope. We all need hope, maybe today more than ever.”
Had the coronavirus crisis not taken hold of the nation, Folmar said the film would’ve been shown in 30 major cities, as well as local/state showings at the Rowland Theatre, the Ritz Theatre in Clearfield, the Reitz Theater in DuBois and the Roxy Movie Theatre in Lock Haven. But now, those can rent/buy the movie on various streaming platforms that include the following: iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Sling TV, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, Dish Network and iNDEMAND. It will also be coming soon to Amazon and the Playstation Network, with the film being on DVD and Blu-ray this summer.
Folmar said he felt the movie’s message was too serious of a message to delay any further.
“It’s interesting to release a movie online and on cable,” Folmar said. “The shared human experience is entirely missing. I won’t get to shake hands and thank everyone for coming to the theatre. I won’t be hugging my cast-mates celebrating their achievement, and there will be no observing stranger’s reactions to the story beats and waiting to hear if the audience clap — none of that.”
Instead of a physical premiere, Folmar participated with his family in isolation while some of the cast joined him on a live Zoom video “red carpet” watch party.
“This is an entirely different interaction, but I cannot help but be thankful that this release is still possible,” Folmar said.
Folmar said when his first film premiered while he was 17 in 2008, it would have been impossible to do something like what’s being done with Shooting Heroin, stating many of the modern technologies (such as streaming services) weren’t available then.
“It is ironic that in reflecting on my first film release I had to rent and setup a digital projector back in 2008,” Folmar said. “But today, my gracious cast and crew are all able to stay safe, share online about our joint accomplishment, and I have the ability to share this movie with audiences all in the same day while remaining in the same place.”
Regardless of the current situation, Folmar said the opioid crisis still continues and it’s a message that people need to hear, with the hopes that it can change those that view the film.
“This has been a long, difficult and rewarding journey shedding light on the dark issues of the opioid epidemic,” Folmar said. “I hope this film makes an impact and saves a life. That would make it all worth it.”